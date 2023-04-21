Finance & Markets, Top Stories

EDF’s hiring freeze melts away

The energy giant has confirmed it has lifted its hiring freeze, following a break earlier this month

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 21 April 2023
Image: olrat / Shutterstock

EDF has announced that it will resume recruitment after a recent hiring freeze to evaluate priorities amid the financial strain caused by strikes.

A spokesperson for the company told Reuters that decisions on its hiring plan will be made soon.

The utility is responsible for Europe’s largest nuclear reactor fleet and is expected to expand further as France seeks skilled workers over the coming decades.

When contacted by ELN, a spokesperson for EDF declined to provide further comment but confirmed the end of the hiring freeze.

