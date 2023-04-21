Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

US boosts support for developing countries’ climate action with $1bn pledge

The Biden Administration has announced a $1 billion contribution to the Green Climate Fund, as part of a broader effort to quadruple US climate support to over $11 billion a year by 2024

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 21 April 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The US is strengthening support for climate action in developing countries by providing $1 billion (£810m) to the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

This brings the total US contributions to the GCF to $2 billion (£1.6bn) since 2015.

The GCF has approved over $12 billion (£9.6bn) for projects across more than 125 developing countries to accelerate clean energy transitions, build resilience in vulnerable countries, and catalyze private investment.

President Biden has encouraged leaders to support a strengthened effort this year to fully leverage the capacity of the multilateral development banks (MDBs) to address global challenges, including climate change.

To achieve the 1.5 °C goal, progress in key energy-related sectors such as electric power and transportation must be accelerated.

President Biden has set an ambitious US goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

To achieve these goals, the US is advancing a three-pronged approach that prioritises innovation, demonstration and deployment to scale the technologies needed.

Reducing emissions and fossil fuel use by accelerating zero-emission vehicle deployment is also a priority.

The Inflation Reduction Act contains new and expanded tax credits for drivers to purchase new clean vehicles, as well as the first-ever tax credits for purchasing used clean vehicles.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast