British Gas to cease using outside contractors for prepayment meter installations

A British Gas review found that two customers were incorrectly forced onto prepayment meters (PPMs) last year and a contractor behaved poorly in two other cases.

The company will stop working with outside contractors to force-fit PPMs and the review found no systemic issues but identified cases of wrongdoing and other areas for further assessment.

A review, prompted by a Times investigation, examined 321 cases, 49 of which were highlighted by the newspaper.

The review did not uncover any “systemic” problems but did identify some instances of misconduct and emphasised the need for further evaluation of other cases.

The report also recommended new laws to allow energy suppliers to share more data on vulnerable customers and suggested compensation for affected customers.

Analysis suggests the estimated 20,469 customers who had a PPM force-fitted last year owed an average of £1,255 and had been in debt for an average of 449 days before a PPM was fitted.

Chris O’Shea, Centrica’s Group Chief Executive said: “I was deeply concerned when I saw the way some of our prepayment customers were treated earlier this year. It’s not how I want us to do business and I’d like to take this opportunity once again to say how sorry I am and to apologise to anyone involved in cases where our actions fell short of the high standards we set ourselves.

“I’m reassured that the investigation found no systemic issues with the treatment of prepayment customers, but it did highlight areas where we can, and should, do better. We’re already implementing those changes and I hope the action we are taking to improve our approach shows our commitment to doing everything we can to support our vulnerable customers.

“But the increased cost of food, rising interest rates, higher rent and the impact of the energy crisis on consumer bills means that there is a substantial number of people who will continue to struggle with paying bills for the foreseeable future.

“The introduction of a social tariff for energy would be a significant step in the right direction. The funding of it will be a policy decision for the government but if we can get this right, and deal with the root cause of the affordability crisis, some of the difficult issues around fitting prepayment meters should no longer be necessary.”

In response to the news, Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The mistreatment of vulnerable customers by British Gas was utterly horrific. The company has no excuses, it must never happen again, and I keenly await the outcome of the regulator’s review into this.

“I expect British Gas bosses to address their company’s failings and ensure proper redress for those who have been wronged – an apology alone will not cut the mustard – and I will be monitoring matters extremely closely.

“The government has been spending billions covering nearly half a typical household’s energy bill up to the end of June and work is underway to find new ways to support vulnerable customers, including exploring the option of long-term targeted support.”

An Ofgem spokesperson told ELN: “Protecting consumers is always our top priority and the energy regulator’s detailed independent investigation into British Gas is ongoing.”