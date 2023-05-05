Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Offshore wind faces rising risks from bigger turbines, warns report

Offshore wind turbines are facing increasing mechanical breakdown issues resulting from the deployment of ever-larger turbines, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 5 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The offshore wind industry needs to address a growing number of mechanical breakdowns and component failures due to the deployment of larger turbines.

That’s according to a report by insurer GCube which highlights concerns of a 55% increase in claims from component failures during construction, piling financial pressure on manufacturers, the supply chain, and the insurance market.

The report calls for improved quality and reliability of a reduced number of products and equitable sharing of risks by developers.

It also warns that new entrants to the insurance market need to understand the nuances of renewable energy technologies to avoid substantial losses.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast