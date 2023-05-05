Offshore wind faces rising risks from bigger turbines, warns report

The offshore wind industry needs to address a growing number of mechanical breakdowns and component failures due to the deployment of larger turbines.

That’s according to a report by insurer GCube which highlights concerns of a 55% increase in claims from component failures during construction, piling financial pressure on manufacturers, the supply chain, and the insurance market.

The report calls for improved quality and reliability of a reduced number of products and equitable sharing of risks by developers.

It also warns that new entrants to the insurance market need to understand the nuances of renewable energy technologies to avoid substantial losses.