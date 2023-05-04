Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Sun blocked: ‘UK struggles to reach solar energy targets’

MPs have warned that the UK faces barriers to achieving its full solar potential due to a lack of affordable loans and inadequate battery storage

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 5 May 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Several barriers are preventing the UK from reaching its full solar potential, including access to finance and inadequate battery storage.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) is calling on the government to consider facilitating affordable loans for households and extending VAT discounts to household battery storage.

The committee has also identified three key areas of regulatory failure that are delaying solar installation connections.

EAC is urging the government to collaborate with distribution network operators and National Grid ESO to seek short-term solutions to address these issues.

The EAC has launched a new inquiry called ‘Enabling sustainable electrification of the UK economy’ to examine the issue of grid connection in greater depth.

According to the EAC Chairman, Philip Dunne, delays in the industry are hindering solar energy’s full potential in the UK, despite the country having the potential to fulfill the government’s ambition of 70GW solar generating capacity.

Mr Dunne added that households face barriers in accessing finance and VAT charges on batteries, and the ability for low carbon energy sources to connect to the grid could threaten net zero.

ELN has reached out to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast