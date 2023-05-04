Sun blocked: ‘UK struggles to reach solar energy targets’

Several barriers are preventing the UK from reaching its full solar potential, including access to finance and inadequate battery storage.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) is calling on the government to consider facilitating affordable loans for households and extending VAT discounts to household battery storage.

The committee has also identified three key areas of regulatory failure that are delaying solar installation connections.

EAC is urging the government to collaborate with distribution network operators and National Grid ESO to seek short-term solutions to address these issues.

The EAC has launched a new inquiry called ‘Enabling sustainable electrification of the UK economy’ to examine the issue of grid connection in greater depth.

According to the EAC Chairman, Philip Dunne, delays in the industry are hindering solar energy’s full potential in the UK, despite the country having the potential to fulfill the government’s ambition of 70GW solar generating capacity.

Mr Dunne added that households face barriers in accessing finance and VAT charges on batteries, and the ability for low carbon energy sources to connect to the grid could threaten net zero.

ELN has reached out to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.