Public calls for ban on forced prepayment meters

Almost three-quarters of the public back changes to the Energy Bill, according to a new survey

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 9 May 2023
Image: STUDIOMAX / Shutterstock

Nearly three-quarters of the public would support changes to the Energy Bill that would allow the government to ban the forced transfer of homes onto prepayment meters (PPMs).

That’s according to new figures from the Warm This Winter campaign which suggests half of the public believe that there should be a permanent ban on the forced transfer of households to PPMs, while a further 23% support a ban while energy bills remain high.

Despite this, the Energy Bill, which has its second reading in the House of Commons today, currently has no provision for a ban.

Investigations by the media had previously uncovered how energy companies were using court warrants to force customers onto PPMs.

Energy companies have signed up to a new voluntary code of conduct that is set to come into force on 1st October 2023.

However, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition argues that the guidelines do not do enough to protect highly vulnerable groups or address the issue of rising energy debt.

