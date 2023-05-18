Councils warn of energy savings shortfall

Councils have warned that slow progress in insulating homes is putting UK’s fuel poverty targets at risk.

According to the Local Government Association (LGA), the flagship energy efficiency scheme supported only 60,000 homes in 2022, a significant drop from nearly half a million homes in 2013.

This failure to match previous installation levels has led to £2 billion in lost lifetime bill savings for households, according to the report.

The LGA’s analysis reveals that by 2030, it is projected that 2.4 million fuel poor homes will remain without assistance from the scheme, despite the target to eradicate fuel poverty by that year.

Additionally, it would take 50 years to provide loft insulation to all fuel poor homes in need, and nearly 60 years to improve wall insulation, while the net zero target is just 27 years away.

Councillor Linda Taylor, Environment Spokesperson for the LGA, has stressed the need for a practical and sustainable solution to enhance housing standards and lower bills through home retrofitting.