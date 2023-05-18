Finance & Markets

New price cap announcement looms next week

The new price cap will potentially bring relief to households grappling with high energy costs

Big Zero Report 2022

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 18 May 2023
Image: Yau Ming Low / Shutterstock.com

Consumers are eagerly awaiting Ofgem‘s upcoming announcement regarding the new price cap rate, scheduled to be implemented from 1st July.

The forthcoming price cap revision, scheduled for next week, holds the promise of a rate that will fall below the existing Energy Price Guarantee mandated by the government.

Experts and industry observers have been speculating on the magnitude of the price cap reduction, with predictions suggesting significant drops in energy bills.

Financial expert Martin Lewis, the Founder of Money Saving Expert, had hinted at a potential decrease ranging from 15% to 20% on average energy bills.

If these projections hold true, the new price cap would deliver substantial relief to households struggling to navigate their finances amidst mounting energy prices.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast