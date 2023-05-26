UK celebrates one year gas-free from Russia!

The government has confirmed that the UK has completed a full year without importing Russian gas.

According to the latest figures released by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the UK has successfully refrained from importing any Russian gas throughout the 12 months leading up to March 2023.

Simultaneously, the country experienced a significant boost in its gas exports to European nations, which tripled over the same period.

Renewable energy sources have also played a pivotal role in the UK’s energy landscape, generating a record-breaking 46.2% of the country’s electricity from major power producers in the past three months.

Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps stated: “We have led the world in standing up to Putin’s attempts to use energy as a weapon of war and, by slamming the door shut on Russian gas, we are helping to cripple the Kremlin war machine and safeguard the UK.”