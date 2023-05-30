Finance & Markets

NI households warned of potential energy price increase

The Consumer Council cautions that regulatory decisions and the removal of the Energy Price Guarantee could result in temporary price adjustments

Tuesday 30 May 2023
Image: Federico Zovadelli / Shutterstock.com

The Consumer Council has issued a warning that energy prices in Northern Ireland may see an increase before eventually falling later this year.

While underlying wholesale energy prices for gas and electricity have been on a downward trend, the withdrawal of the government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) could offset these reductions.

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the NI Consumer Council, expressed concerns that approved tariffs may result in minimal or even slightly higher bills for consumers.

In contrast to the recent news of energy bill reductions for households in the rest of the UK starting from July, Northern Ireland operates in a separate market with its own regulatory framework.

