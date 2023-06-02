EDF partners for greener savings and lower bills

EDF is collaborating with Landis + Gyr and LCP Delta as part of a government-backed project aimed at exploring innovative approaches to lower customer bills and minimise environmental impact.

The research will focus on developing customer solutions that maximise the absorption and storage of excess energy.

The partnership will investigate the integration of low carbon technologies like heat pumps, storage products and electric vehicles with tailored tariffs, thereby reducing pressure on the grid and household expenses.

The project is funded by the government‘s £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, which supports low carbon technologies and systems.

The first phase of the project is a six-month feasibility study, including an examination of the involvement of lower-income households.

The company has invested £20 million in energy efficiency measures for households in fuel poverty, installing over 23,000 energy-efficient measures last year.

EDF’s customers have demonstrated their willingness to contribute to environmental goals, with 21,000 actively participating in the demand flexibility scheme, which encourages electricity use reduction during peak times.