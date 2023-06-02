Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Cinemas battle soaring energy costs

UK cinemas continue to grapple with soaring energy costs, with smaller operators facing a significant challenge following the removal of government support in March

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 2 June 2023
Image: Chrispictures /Shutterstock.com

Cinemas across the UK face rising energy costs.

Ministers have been warned that cinemas and other businesses encountered a challenging situation when the government’s energy bill support ended at the end of March, leaving them on a financial cliff edge.

Phil Clapp, Chief Executive of the UK Cinema Association told ELN: “All UK cinemas have over the last year or more faced significant and in some cases massive increases in energy costs.

“While the support provided by the UK Government was welcome, those pressures have not entirely disappeared, and for smaller operators in particular – the removal of any support at the end of March represented a particular challenge.”

ELN has reached out to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.

