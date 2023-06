“It’s an obligation for me to work 24/7; because even when I sleep, I think of what we have to do.”

That’s what Stefano Buono had to say on his desire to ensure nuclear energy can power the world, without the waste footprint it currently has.

A former scientist for CERN, his company looks to eradicate nuclear waste by using a new lead reactor technology.

Learn more about how this technology works and what it could mean for nuclear moving forward by listening to this week’s Net Hero Podcast.