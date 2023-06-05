Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Aldi dims lights to keep prices low

The supermarket chain is reportedly reducing the number of lights in nearly 1,000 stores to maintain competitive pricing

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 5 June 2023
Image: Cristina Nixau/Shutterstock

Aldi is reportedly reducing lighting in 990 of its stores as part of cost-cutting measures to keep prices low.

This initiative forms part of Aldi’s wider commitment to achieving net zero carbon for electricity use by 2030.

By introducing more energy-efficient LED lighting and implementing other measures, the supermarket aims to reduce overall energy consumption by around 10% without compromising the quality of service.

The decision follows a successful trial where Aldi dimmed lights in four stores earlier this year.

