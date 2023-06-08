UK achieves 13% reduction in carbon footprint

Government data reveals that the carbon footprint of the UK experienced a reduction of 13% between 2019 and 2020.

Analysts say this decline can be attributed to decreases in emissions from transportation by UK residents, a decrease in emissions from domestically produced goods and services, as well as reductions in emissions from imported goods.

Notably, the UK’s carbon footprint, which reached its peak at 959 million tonnes (mt) of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) in 2007, was found to be 39% lower in 2020 compared to that peak year.

Meanwhile, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with imports witnessed a 72% increase from 1996 until peaking in 2007.

However, by 2020, they were only 4% higher than the levels recorded in 1996. Emissions linked to imports from China experienced a similar trend, reaching their peak in 2007 and rising by 62% compared to 1996 levels by 2020.

Furthermore, in 2020, emissions related to the consumption of goods and services produced within the UK were 53% lower than those recorded in 1996.

Similarly, focusing on England’s carbon footprint, it was estimated to have decreased by 13% between 2019 and 2020.

England’s carbon footprint, which reached its peak at 804 million tonnes CO2e in 2004, witnessed a 39% decrease in 2020 compared to that peak year.