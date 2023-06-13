EDF supports small businesses by joining ‘blend and extend’ initiative

EDF has joined the Federation of Small Businesses‘ ‘blend and extend’ initiative, offering small business clients the opportunity to save money on high-cost fixed tariffs.

This initiative allows businesses locked into expensive contracts to adjust their agreements and spread the higher costs over a longer period.

EDF follows in the footsteps of British Gas, ENGIE and Drax, who have already committed to the ‘blend and extend’ programme.

The initiative aims to support small businesses that found themselves trapped in costly contracts last year.

By extending the duration of the contracts, businesses can ease the financial burden caused by the higher prices.