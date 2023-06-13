Finance & Markets, Top Stories

EDF supports small businesses by joining ‘blend and extend’ initiative

The Federation of Small Businesses has announced that EDF has joined the scheme, allowing small businesses on high-cost fixed tariffs to adjust their contracts

Tuesday 13 June 2023
EDF has joined the Federation of Small Businesses‘ ‘blend and extend’ initiative, offering small business clients the opportunity to save money on high-cost fixed tariffs.

This initiative allows businesses locked into expensive contracts to adjust their agreements and spread the higher costs over a longer period.

EDF follows in the footsteps of British Gas, ENGIE and Drax, who have already committed to the ‘blend and extend’ programme.

The initiative aims to support small businesses that found themselves trapped in costly contracts last year.

By extending the duration of the contracts, businesses can ease the financial burden caused by the higher prices.

