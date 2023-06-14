EDF UK shoots for the stars with space-based solar power

EDF UK is embarking on a mission to explore space-based solar power, following its success in a government innovation competition.

The aim is to assess the potential of introducing this technology to the UK’s grid.

Space-based solar power involves deploying arrays of solar panels in space, where they are exposed to uninterrupted sunlight.

The captured solar energy is then converted into electricity using high-frequency microwaves or lasers.

EDF Energy R&D UK Centre has been awarded more than £25,000 to conduct a study aimed at enhancing our understanding of the benefits of the implementation of this technology.

The team will explore the connections between space-based solar power and other low carbon technologies.

They will also address important questions about space weather and how it can be integrated into the electricity system.

David Ferguson, Head of Net Zero at EDF UK R&D, said: “The world will not achieve net zero without innovation so research and development is incredibly important in exploring new technologies such as space-based solar power.

“It’s potential is out of this world but there are a number of key questions to be explored so we’re excited to be part of the UK Government’s innovation programme that will hopefully lead to the UK one day launching its own mission to launch a solar satellite into space.”