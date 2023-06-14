Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus urges National Grid to drop coal for cheaper option

The energy supplier urges National Grid to replace coal with customer flexibility as a solution to meet high energy demand periods

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 14 June 2023
Image: Ash-Wroughton / Shutterstock.com

Octopus Energy is urging National Grid to abandon its reliance on costly coal-fired power stations for backup energy.

Instead, they advocate for embracing consumer flexibility as a permanent, low carbon, and cost-effective alternative.

According to Octopus Energy’s recent White Paper, National Grid paid an estimated £395 million last winter to keep coal power plants on standby.

In contrast, deploying consumer flexibility at full scale would have cost just a quarter of that amount, approximately £100 million, while significantly reducing emissions, according to the Octopus analysis.

Consumer flexibility involves incentivising users to shift their energy usage, as demonstrated by Octopus Energy’s “Saving Sessions” programme.

It was reported that more than 700,000 participants with smart meters took part in the programme last winter, effectively shifting around 1.9GWh of electricity away from peak demand periods.

Octopus suggests scaling up the results from the programme to all 17.3 million UK homes equipped with smart meters could unlock nearly 2.1GW of demand shift, enough to entirely replace the need for coal as a backup energy source.

Alex Schoch, Head of Flexibility at Octopus Energy, said: “We’ve demonstrated the potential of consumer flexibility.

“It’s now time to implement this approach across the UK and put an end to our reliance on expensive and polluting coal power plants. In the midst of a cost of living crisis, it makes no sense to pay coal power plants when we could be supporting hard-pressed customers instead.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast