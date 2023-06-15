Efficiency & Environment

Anglian Water ad faces ban over omitting sewage record

The water company’s TV ad has been deemed misleading by the Advertising Standards Authority

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 15 June 2023
Image: DenisMArt / Shutterstock

Anglian Water‘s television advertisement has been prohibited by the advertising watchdog for not including information about the company’s history of sewage dumping.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) agreed with nine complainants who said the ad was misleading because it didn’t mention the negative environmental impact caused by the sewage releases.

The ad aired on TV and video platforms in September and October last year. It made positive claims about Anglian Water’s efforts to protect the environment, like creating wetlands and collecting rainwater in tanks.

Anglian Water argued that the ad wasn’t misleading and highlighted their investments in protecting and improving the environment.

They also said the campaign showed a more complete picture of their environmental impact and efforts to reduce it.

The company claimed to follow the regulations set by industry bodies and provided evidence to support its initiatives.

However, the ASA ruled that the ad cannot be shown in its current form, and any future ads must give enough details about sewage discharge and the company’s harmful effects on the environment.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast