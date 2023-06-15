Anglian Water ad faces ban over omitting sewage record

Anglian Water‘s television advertisement has been prohibited by the advertising watchdog for not including information about the company’s history of sewage dumping.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) agreed with nine complainants who said the ad was misleading because it didn’t mention the negative environmental impact caused by the sewage releases.

The ad aired on TV and video platforms in September and October last year. It made positive claims about Anglian Water’s efforts to protect the environment, like creating wetlands and collecting rainwater in tanks.

Anglian Water argued that the ad wasn’t misleading and highlighted their investments in protecting and improving the environment.

They also said the campaign showed a more complete picture of their environmental impact and efforts to reduce it.

The company claimed to follow the regulations set by industry bodies and provided evidence to support its initiatives.

However, the ASA ruled that the ad cannot be shown in its current form, and any future ads must give enough details about sewage discharge and the company’s harmful effects on the environment.