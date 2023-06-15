Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK grid’s winter blackout prevention scheme set for another season

In a bid to tackle peak demand, the Demand Flexibility Service pays participating households to reduce electricity usage during critical periods

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 15 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The Electricity System Operator (ESO) has said it is considering the return of the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) and exploring additional operational options due to ongoing uncertainties.

The ESO has today published its Early View of Winter Outlook report for 2023/2024, providing an initial assessment of operational margins.

The ESO said: “We believe it is prudent to maintain our DFS for next winter, and the service terms are now out for consultation, reflecting feedback from industry stakeholders”.

The report indicates a de-rated margin of 4.8GW, slightly higher than last year.

A more detailed Winter Outlook report will be released later and the ESO has confirmed that customer demand remained uninterrupted during the previous winter season.

Balancing costs were lower than the preceding winter but remained higher than in previous years due to gas prices, according to the report.

