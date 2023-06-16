Efficiency & Environment

Yorkshire Water issues urgent warning: stay out of reservoirs

Yorkshire Water has urged the public to prioritise their safety by refraining from entering reservoirs, as the company highlights the potential risks and hazards associated with such actions

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 16 June 2023
Image: Yorkshire Water

Yorkshire Water is urging the public in the region to prioritise their safety by refraining from entering reservoirs.

The company has highlighted the potential risks and hazards associated with venturing into these areas, emphasising the need to avoid unnecessary dangers.

Entering reservoirs can be extremely dangerous, with hidden risks that may not be immediately apparent.

Reservoirs are not suitable for recreational activities such as swimming or diving, the company said.

The depth and temperature of the water can pose significant risks, and there may be strong currents or underwater obstacles that are not visible from the surface.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast