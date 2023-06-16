Yorkshire Water issues urgent warning: stay out of reservoirs

Yorkshire Water is urging the public in the region to prioritise their safety by refraining from entering reservoirs.

The company has highlighted the potential risks and hazards associated with venturing into these areas, emphasising the need to avoid unnecessary dangers.

Entering reservoirs can be extremely dangerous, with hidden risks that may not be immediately apparent.

Reservoirs are not suitable for recreational activities such as swimming or diving, the company said.

The depth and temperature of the water can pose significant risks, and there may be strong currents or underwater obstacles that are not visible from the surface.