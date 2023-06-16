Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Deja-vu: Wholesale price surge triggers supplier to pull back new fixed tariff

So Energy backtracks on newly launched fixed energy tariff

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 16 June 2023
Image: STUDIOMAX / Shutterstock

Energy supplier So Energy has retracted its recently unveiled fixed tariff, just days after its announcement.

The tariff, priced at £2,047 for a 12-month period, was poised to offer customers a £27 reduction compared to the upcoming price cap scheduled to take effect in July.

Initially heralded as a cost-effective option for energy consumers, the fixed tariff’s withdrawal was attributed to “unforeseen increases in wholesale energy prices”.

So Energy cited the significant and volatile surge in wholesale prices as the determining factor behind their decision.

Previously, it had been reported that the discounted tariff would be exclusively available to a select number of new customers via the popular comparison website Uswitch.

A So Energy spokesperson told Energy Live News: “The wholesale prices have increased significantly over the past few days and continue to be volatile, therefore we have chosen to withdraw the live tariff from sale today.

“We’re monitoring the situation and may offer it for sale once again if market conditions stabilise.”

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast