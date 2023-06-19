UK Power Networks offers new electricity flexibility opportunities

UK Power Networks has launched a new tender that will enable organisations to participate in the supply and demand of electricity, with nearly 100MW of opportunities up for auction.

The aim is to unlock flexibility within the electrical capacity across London, the East and South East regions.

Flexibility in electricity supply and usage offers significant advantages in managing peaks and troughs of energy consumption.

In the previous financial year, UK Power Networks successfully attracted 37 organisations to provide 1467MW of flexible electrical capacity.

Building upon this progress, the Distribution System Operator is now seeking new providers to support flexibility in 22 zones by offering 98MW of capacity.

The tender presents enticing benefits for potential participants, including low minimum capacity thresholds, flexible metering requirements, and comprehensive support from UK Power Networks’ dedicated team.

Sotiris Georgiopoulos, Director of DSO has highlighted the significance of flexibility in creating a smart and affordable energy system.

Georgiopoulos said: “Flexibility is at the heart of a smart, affordable energy system. We’re seeing increasing participation in the marketplace and are keen to open it up to even more providers, offering new income streams while delivering tangible benefits to our customers.”