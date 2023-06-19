Keir Starmer unveils Labour’s clean energy plan for cheaper bills by 2030

Labour leader Keir Starmer has set out his party’s vision for a clean energy revolution, highlighting the goal of achieving cheaper electricity bills through clean sources by 2030.

In a speech delivered in Scotland, Starmer emphasised the significance of clean energy for national security and job creation.

He acknowledged the challenges of transitioning away from fossil fuels, particularly in areas like Scotland where they play a vital role, but stressed the need to build a “bridge to a better future”.

Starmer proposed harnessing the wealth of clean power from the environment and pledged to prioritise “stability, growth and the interests of local communities”.

Keir Starmer called for swift and decisive action, warning against repeating past mistakes such as the closure of coal mines under Margaret Thatcher‘s government and highlighting the potential error of waiting for North Sea oil and gas to run out.

He criticised the current government for being “out of step” with the global direction towards clean energy and called for decisive action to address climate change.

Furthermore, Starmer emphasised the importance of fiscal responsibility, stating that Labour’s investment plans would be fully costed and aimed at saving public finances in the long run.

The centrepiece of his plan is the establishment of a publicly-owned homegrown energy company called GB Energy, which would be headquartered in Scotland.