Lambeth scores £2.4m for energy efficient homes

Lambeth Council has been granted £2,493,000 to bolster energy efficiency measures in 251 flats and houses across the borough.

This funding will enable the council to conduct retrofitting works to enhance energy performance, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, address fuel poverty and foster green employment opportunities.

The project, co-funded by Lambeth Council, will focus on social housing properties in designated areas, prioritising measures such as wall insulation, loft insulation and window and door replacements.

The initiative, scheduled to be completed by March 2026, forms part of Lambeth’s broader decarbonisation strategy and is supported by funding from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero‘s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.