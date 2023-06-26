Solar Fast: From startup to solar superstar

Solar Fast, founded in 2021 by entrepreneur David Draper as a trading style of Gas Fast, is making remarkable strides in the European solar industry.

With an ambitious turnover target of £35 million by the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, Solar Fast has firmly positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe.

But let’s take a closer look at how Solar Fast has transformed the renewable energy landscape in the UK.

Founded on the premise of addressing the supply issues within the solar industry, Solar Fast embarked on a unique approach.

Leveraging its expanded warehouse spaces, the company now serves as a stockholder of renewable energy products.

This strategic move ensures that customer installations are not delayed and enables Solar Fast to supply sales agents with timely appointments and installers with the necessary jobs to keep them busy.

In just its first year of operation, Solar Fast achieved astonishing growth, surpassing a turnover of approximately £9 million.

This outstanding accomplishment earned David Draper the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the Wakefield Express Business Excellence Awards.

Additionally, Solar Fast’s transformative journey was recognised at the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards, where it received the esteemed Best Business Transformation award.

The success story of Solar Fast extends beyond accolades and recognition. The company’s growth trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable.

From its humble beginnings with just eight employees in a modest garage/office setup at David’s home, Solar Fast has expanded to a 60-strong team operating across four locations and two warehouses.

Their dedicated team now installs up to 100 solar systems per week throughout England, Scotland and Wales.

To accommodate this exponential growth, Solar Fast’s warehouse and procurement team has geared up to supply installers with thousands of solar panels every week, along with batteries, inverters and other essential peripherals required for top-quality solar installations.

By prioritising efficiency and quality, Solar Fast ensures that its customers receive exceptional products and unbeatable value for their investment.

The rapid rise of Solar Fast has not gone unnoticed. In The Financial Times’ esteemed list of the 1000 fastest-growing companies in Europe for 2022-2023, Solar Fast proudly secured the impressive ranking of 181st.

This recognition further solidifies Solar Fast’s standing as a trailblazer in the renewable energy sector, showcasing their commitment to sustainable solutions and a greener future.

Provisional figures recently released by the UK government reveal a substantial rise in solar capacity within the country. By the end of March 2023, the installed solar capacity reached an impressive 14.9GW, marking a 5.3% increase compared to the previous year.

March 2023 alone witnessed a significant surge in solar installations, with an astounding 19,465 new installations recorded. This figure represents the highest number of installations since December 2015, contributing 83MW of additional capacity to the nation’s solar power resources.

The noteworthy growth in solar capacity highlights the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources in the UK. Solar power continues to play a vital role in the country’s energy transition, providing clean and sustainable electricity to households, businesses, and communities across the nation.

For those seeking residential or commercial solar installations in the UK, Solar Fast emerges as a top contender. With its extensive industry expertise, dedication to customer satisfaction, and exceptional value for money, Solar Fast has become a trusted and reputable provider of renewable energy solutions.

As the demand for clean and sustainable energy continues to grow, Solar Fast stands at the forefront of the solar revolution in Europe. Their ambitious targets, impressive growth, and commitment to excellence make them a force to be reckoned with in the renewable energy market.

