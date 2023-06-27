EVs cause twice the road damage of petrol vehicles, study reveals

Electric vehicles (EVs) cause twice as much stress on roads compared to petrol vehicles, potentially worsening the pothole crisis in the UK, according to a survey conducted by the University of Leeds.

The study revealed that the average EV exerts 2.24 times more stress on roads compared to a similar petrol vehicle and 1.95 times more stress than a diesel vehicle.

The impact is even bigger with larger EVs, which can lead to up to 2.32 times more damage to road infrastructure, according to the report.

In a weight analysis conducted by the University of Leeds, 15 popular EVs were compared to their petrol counterparts, revealing an average weight difference of 312 kilograms.

The increased weight of EVs can be primarily attributed to their heavy batteries, which can weigh up to 500 kilograms.

Scientists note that this heightened stress on roads results in the increased movement of asphalt, leading to the formation of small cracks that can eventually develop into problematic potholes.

A previous report by the Asphalt Industry Alliance estimated that this cost could mean that nearly £61,700 needed to be spent for every mile of a local road in England and Wales.