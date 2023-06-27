Webinar – Taking Your Supply Chain to Net Zero – A Game Changer for Global Manufacturers

Yet decarbonizing supply chains is no mean feat. Many companies struggle to get the data they need and to set clear targets and standards for an often-fragmented supplier landscape.
During this webinar, the speakers will explore some of the practical steps global manufacturers can undertake to bring their supply chain to net zero.
Speakers Include:
- Alissa Yakali: Supply Chain Sustainability Manager, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America
- Seyed Ebrahimi: Principal Consultant, Sustainability Strategy, Alfa Energy
- Erin Williamson: Manager, Energy & Sustainability Strategy, Edison Energy
- Joey Lange: Managing Director, Energy Supply Advisory, Edison Energy
Topics Include:
- The rising net zero agenda
- The importance of addressing supply chain emissions
- Key components of a successful supply chain decarbonization strategy
- Tools available for assessing your supply chain emissions
- The Honda Approach: A best practice case study on setting a net zero CO2 target for an entire supply chain
Webinar Date: Thursday, 13 July 2023, 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET