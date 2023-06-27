Efficiency & Environment, Webinars

Webinar – Taking Your Supply Chain to Net Zero – A Game Changer for Global Manufacturers

CDP estimates that supply chains account for an average of three-quarters of a company’s emissions (classed as Scope 3), so tackling them is essential to manufacturers reaching net zero

Jessica Woolls
Tuesday 27 June 2023
Image: Alfa Energy

Yet decarbonizing supply chains is no mean feat. Many companies struggle to get the data they need and to set clear targets and standards for an often-fragmented supplier landscape.

During this webinar, the speakers will explore some of the practical steps global manufacturers can undertake to bring their supply chain to net zero.

Speakers Include:

  • Alissa Yakali: Supply Chain Sustainability Manager, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America
  • Seyed Ebrahimi: Principal Consultant, Sustainability Strategy, Alfa Energy
  • Erin Williamson: Manager, Energy & Sustainability Strategy, Edison Energy
  • Joey Lange: Managing Director, Energy Supply Advisory, Edison Energy

Topics Include:

  • The rising net zero agenda
  • The importance of addressing supply chain emissions
  • Key components of a successful supply chain decarbonization strategy
  • Tools available for assessing your supply chain emissions
  • The Honda Approach: A best practice case study on setting a net zero CO2 target for an entire supply chain

 Webinar Date: Thursday, 13 July 2023, 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET

