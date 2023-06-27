UK homes urged to take meter reading before this weekend’s price cap change

Households paying energy bills through direct debit are advised by consumer rights expert Martin Lewis to submit meter readings before the weekend’s price cap change to avoid estimation issues.

To avoid potential estimation discrepancies, Lewis advises households to submit meter readings within a few days of the price cap change.

As an extra precaution, the Money Saving Expert Founder recommends taking a photo of the meter to ensure accuracy.

Martin Lewis said: “With monthly direct debit, firms estimate your usage, and assign it to a certain period, so submitting a reading within a few days of the change (many let you backdate a few days too) reduces the risk of their ‘estimating’ going against you (though there’s always a chance a discrepancy could end up in your favour). Take a pic of the meter for belt ‘n’ braces.”

The government’s Energy Price Guarantee, which was introduced in October of last year, aimed to ensure that typical dual fuel households would not exceed an annual energy cost of £2,500.

However, the most recent price cap change has led to the replacement of this scheme, with the new cap now set at a maximum of £2,074 per year for the average home.