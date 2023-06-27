Thames Water boss resigns with immediate effect

Finance & Markets

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 27 June 2023
Image: Thames Water

Thames Water, the largest water supplier in the UK, has confirmed the departure of its Chief Executive, Sarah Bentley, on Tuesday afternoon.

Thames Water has announced that Sarah Bentley, who joined the company in September 2020, is resigning from her position with “immediate effect.”

The firm stated that Bentley will provide support to her interim replacements during the transitional period.

Thames Water’s Chairman, Ian Marchant, expressed gratitude to Bentley for her contributions and leadership during her tenure while wishing her success in the future.

Commenting on her sudden exit, Ms Bentley said: “It has been an honour to take on such a significant challenge, and a privilege to serve Thames Water’s dedicated and inspirational colleagues.

“The foundations of the turnaround that we have laid position the company for future success to improve service for customers and environmental performance.”

