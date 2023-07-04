Energy suppliers divided: Views clash on price cap implementation

The boss of Octopus, Greg Jackson, has expressed his support for the sustainability of the energy price cap in light of Ofgem’s financial resilience announcement.

Greg Jackson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Octopus Energy commented: “Ofgem’s price cap has been critical in protecting consumers in the crisis and ensuring falling costs get passed on to customers.

“The coming winter could still be challenging and we want Ofgem to keep the price cap as low as possible by resisting pressure to increase it.”

Simon Oscroft, Co-Founder of So Energy said: “Fundamental regulatory reform of the retail market is needed to reflect the new normal we now find ourselves in. The existing price cap regime is not fit for purpose.

“The price cap is too unwieldy and inflexible, making it harder for the suppliers left in the market to offer sustainably-priced competitive tariffs. There also needs to be permanent protection for those customers most in need.

“That’s why we are calling for a social tariff to protect the ~ten million customers on means-tested benefits.

“Alongside this, we need Ofgem’s ban on acquisition-only tariffs to remain in place. We need a fair market, and not a market that penalises customer loyalty, and incentivises suppliers to price cheap teaser tariffs at financially irresponsible levels.”