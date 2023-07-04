Finance & Markets

Barclays boosts Moray West offshore wind farm

Barclays has committed £95.5 million in loans to support the project that aims to supply 50% of Scotland’s electricity

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 4 July 2023
Image: Ocean Winds

Barclays has provided a significant boost to the Moray West offshore wind farm project in Scotland, by offering a loan of £95.5 million.

The wind farm, operated by Ocean Winds, aims to supply nearly half of Scotland’s electricity needs, powering up to 1.33 million households.

The loan is part of a larger syndicated £2 billion injection, ensuring financial stability for the project.

With the loan secured, the project can progress to the next stage, which includes supply chain activities and the commencement of installation works later this year.

Adam Morrison, Project Director at Moray West, said: “The support of Barclays has contributed to Moray West reaching financial closure. This means we are now on track to commence the next phase of the project which will see the installation of the wind farm in late 2023.”

Jamie Grant, Managing Director of Barclays Corporate Banking in Scotland, added: “Barclays expertise and sophisticated approach to the financing of such a major development in Scotland’s green economy reinforces our ability to support key clients in the renewables sector which look to innovate with revenue offtake strategies.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast