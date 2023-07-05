Wales’ rail travel electrified with new grid connection

Transport for Wales (TfW) has achieved the electrification of a historic line through a new National Grid connection.

National Grid’s new connection at Upper Boat substation near Pontypridd enabled TfW to electrify a substantial portion of track on its historic Core Valleys Lines.

The development enables the replacement of diesel trains with battery-electric hybrid solutions, contributing to a more efficient and environmentally friendly rail network.

The collaboration between Transport for Wales, National Grid and other contractors has played a crucial role in the realisation of this project.

The electrification of the historic line signifies an important step in the Welsh Government’s plan to establish a South Wales Metro, improving connectivity and promoting sustainable transportation.

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said: “The Metro is one of the most complex engineering projects taking place anywhere and it is great to finally see all the pieces coming together.

“By connecting into the grid we are now able to test our new electric trains and allow staff to learn how to operate them.”

Paul Taunton, Lead Project Manager at National Grid, commented: “It’s a fantastic achievement from all involved to connect these new circuits at Upper Boat and help Transport for Wales progress its transformation of the Core Valleys Lines into cleaner, greener rail services.”