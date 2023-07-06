Centrica to build largest battery storage project in Scotland

Centrica Business Solutions has secured the development rights for its largest battery storage project in Abernethy, Perthshire, Scotland.

The project involves the construction of a 65MW two-hour battery storage plant, which will play a crucial role in managing grid capacity and supporting the integration of offshore wind farms.

The chosen site in Abernethy is located near a connection point for North Sea offshore wind farms, allowing for efficient transmission of renewable energy.

Upon completion and connection to the grid in 2028, the 65MW two-hour battery storage plant will have the capacity to store enough electricity to power approximately 130,000 homes for an hour.

This is equivalent to the energy needs of a town the size of Aberdeen.

Gregory McKenna, Managing Director at Centrica Business Solutions, commented: “If the country wants to achieve a reliable, secure and decarbonised power system, then battery storage sites must be the rule rather than the exception.

“Storing energy at times of surplus to keep the lights on during times of peak demand will be key to delivering on these ambitious targets.”