Ofgem asks energy suppliers to publish full tariff details

Ofgem has requested that energy suppliers publish details of all their energy tariffs.

The aim is to make it easier for households to assess whether switching to a fixed deal is worthwhile.

This request comes in response to a letter from Martin Lewis, Founder of Money Saving Expert, urging Ofgem to ensure that suppliers make existing customer-only fixed deals visible to all consumers.

Currently, these deals are not incentivised for publication or made accessible on comparison websites.

As a result, it becomes challenging for individuals to compare options and for consumer help websites to provide comprehensive analysis for informed decision-making.

Suppliers have recently reintroduced short-lived competitive fixed deals for existing customers, making prompt action necessary to address the lack of transparency surrounding these offers.

Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, said: “As I said in my letter, I understand the difficulties in bringing in new regulation. But at least this request means it is on the radar and firms know it will be frowned upon if they don’t publish the tariff info.”

An Ofgem spokesperson said: “An energy sector where companies can make a reasonable profit is important to create a sustainable and competitive market for consumers.

“However, a return to the practices we saw before the energy crisis isn’t on the table – suppliers must reciprocate the support the sector was given by consumers and taxpayers when wholesale prices increased by behaving responsibly as prices fall and profits return.”