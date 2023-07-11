UK falls short on heat pump targets and insulation funding, says National Grid

The UK Government is falling short of targets set for the residential energy transition.

That’s according to National Grid ESO’s Future Energy Scenarios report, which highlights several areas where progress is lacking and calls for urgent action to address the shortcomings.

The report underscores the need for increased policy support and incentives to encourage greater adoption of heat pumps.

The UK’s system operator said current installation rates are failing to meet the government’s target of 600,000 heat pump installations per year by 2028.

The report also emphasises the importance of making a clear decision promptly on the role of hydrogen in heating.

It stresses that without robust support for hydrogen-based heating and if heat pump uptake remains off-track, achieving the necessary increase in heat pump adoption will become increasingly challenging and costly.

Furthermore, the report highlights the insufficient funding for home insulation.

According to the report, the current and projected funding levels fall short of what is needed to achieve significant energy efficiency improvements in line with net zero scenarios.