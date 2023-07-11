Industry reacts to ESO’s energy scenarios report

Industry trade associations and independent organisations have responded to the National Grid ESO’s Future Energy Scenarios report, expressing concerns about the pace of decarbonising heat, engaging consumers and promoting flexibility.

Stew Horne, Head of Policy at Energy Saving Trust, emphasised the need for active consumer engagement and incentives to use energy more flexibly.

Horne said: “Recommendations from National Grid ESO are clearly defined calls to action for the UK Government to enable net zero and deliver a clean, secure and fair electricity system by 2035.

“Key recommendations focusing on the decarbonisation of heat, consumer engagement, flexibility, and investment in integrating renewable energy sources into the grid, once again back up our repeated asks.

“Crucially, alongside enabling renewables and storage technology, people must be actively engaged with the energy system and incentivised to use energy more flexibly. The success of the Demand Flexibility Service last winter shows that people are willing to change their everyday behaviour to reduce their own energy demand, in turn helping to deliver flexibility in energy demand on a large scale.”

Mark Sommerfeld, Deputy Director of Policy at the Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA), stressed the significance of infrastructure and systems required to integrate renewable and clean technologies.

Sommerfeld said: “As was recently highlighted by the Climate Change Committee, there is significant concern that despite the government’s strong targets and Powering Up Britain strategy, we currently lack the detailed policies that would see these technologies and systems actually delivered.

“These scenarios must be taken seriously by the government.”