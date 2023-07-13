Energy supplier bounces back with fixed tariff

So Energy has announced the revival of its fixed tariff, providing customers with a cost-effective alternative to the current price cap.

The decision comes after a brief suspension due to market volatility.

So Energy has unveiled a fixed tariff, allowing both new and existing customers to access energy at an average price of £2,047.

A So Energy spokesperson told ELN: “There remains a great amount of volatility in wholesale prices.

“Energy prices have now decreased again so market conditions are at a level where we are offering all customers the chance to avoid the ups and downs of the energy market by locking in fixed rates.”