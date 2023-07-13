Finance & Markets

Energy supplier bounces back with fixed tariff

So Energy has reintroduced its fixed tariff, undercutting the current price cap

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 13 July 2023
So Energy has announced the revival of its fixed tariff, providing customers with a cost-effective alternative to the current price cap.

The decision comes after a brief suspension due to market volatility.

So Energy has unveiled a fixed tariff, allowing both new and existing customers to access energy at an average price of £2,047.

A So Energy spokesperson told ELN: “There remains a great amount of volatility in wholesale prices.

Energy prices have now decreased again so market conditions are at a level where we are offering all customers the chance to avoid the ups and downs of the energy market by locking in fixed rates.”

