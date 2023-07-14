Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Solar and wind to supply over a third of global power by 2030

Solar and wind energy are expected to supply over a third of the world’s electricity by 2030, generating an estimated 14,000TWh, three to four times higher than 2022 levels, according to a report

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 14 July 2023
Solar and wind power
Image: Shutterstock

By 2030, solar and wind energy will account for more than one-third of the world’s electricity, a significant increase from the current 12%.

That’s according to a new study by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) which suggests this projected growth would result in solar and wind generation reaching 12,000-14,000TWh by 2030, three to four times higher than the levels recorded in 2022.

The RMI analysis also predicts a decline in fossil fuel demand for electricity, potentially dropping by up to 30% from the peak recorded in 2022 by 2030.

This decline is attributed to the increasing cost competitiveness of renewable electricity, which outperforms traditional hydrocarbons.

Andrew Steer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bezos Earth Fund said: “The exponential growth trend in renewable electricity can be harnessed to help developing countries get ahead of the curve and transition faster to a cleaner and more affordable electricity system.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast