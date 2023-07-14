Energy suppliers share views on proposed wind farm energy bill discounts

Trade association Energy UK has voiced its concerns over the consultation on onshore wind partnerships in England.

The association has emphasised the need for planning reform and fair distribution of benefits to ensure the success of these projects.

Energy UK highlighted the importance of addressing planning regulations that treat onshore wind in the same way as other energy infrastructure.

The trade association argued that proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework, which were consulted on between December 2022 and March 2023, would not effectively support the development of new onshore wind projects in England.

The association expressed disagreement with any mandates specifying particular community benefits, arguing for a tailored approach that suits each unique community.

Energy UK cautioned against the exclusive use of direct payments to individuals, as this does not guarantee wider community benefits.

Instead, they suggested exploring alternative approaches, such as Local Energy Discount Schemes (LEDs), which provide electricity bill discounts to residents near wind farms.

However, Energy UK emphasised the need for transparency and local governance in the distribution of benefits.

They suggested that decisions regarding who should benefit and to what extent should be made by a governing body with significant local knowledge.

This approach would help to avoid creating divisions or perceptions of unfairness within communities, the association suggested.