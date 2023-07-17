UK to crack down on petrol stations overcharging drivers

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has emphasised the need for fair fuel prices in an article published in The Sun.

In the article, Shapps highlights his plans to meet with major retailers, including Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, bp, Shell and Esso, to discuss measures aimed at ensuring fair pricing for motorists.

The focus of the meeting will revolve around addressing concerns about overcharging and exploring collaborative efforts to promote transparency and fairness in the fuel pricing system.

Shapps acknowledges the frustrations of motorists who have been hit by price hikes, including van drivers, cabbies, and individuals responsible for transporting children to school or elderly relatives to medical appointments.

The Energy Security Secretary said: “The government is saying enough is enough and, rest assured, I will be slamming the brakes down on this mistreatment of motorists.

No one is arguing businesses should not make a profit – of course, they should. But they need to be playing their part and treating people fairly, especially at a time when families have been coping with increased living costs.”