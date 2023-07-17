Finance & Markets

UK to crack down on petrol stations overcharging drivers

The UK Energy Secretary is set to meet with prominent retailers, such as Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, bp, Shell and Esso, to discuss measures aimed at ensuring fair fuel prices

Big Zero Report 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 17 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps has emphasised the need for fair fuel prices in an article published in The Sun.

In the article, Shapps highlights his plans to meet with major retailers, including Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, bp, Shell and Esso, to discuss measures aimed at ensuring fair pricing for motorists.

The focus of the meeting will revolve around addressing concerns about overcharging and exploring collaborative efforts to promote transparency and fairness in the fuel pricing system.

Shapps acknowledges the frustrations of motorists who have been hit by price hikes, including van drivers, cabbies, and individuals responsible for transporting children to school or elderly relatives to medical appointments.

The Energy Security Secretary said: “The government is saying enough is enough and, rest assured, I will be slamming the brakes down on this mistreatment of motorists.

No one is arguing businesses should not make a profit – of course, they should. But they need to be playing their part and treating people fairly, especially at a time when families have been coping with increased living costs.”

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast