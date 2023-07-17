Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

UK wind trumps gas and nuclear power

Preliminary statistics show that UK wind farms had a significant presence in UK electricity generation over the weekend

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 17 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Preliminary statistics show wind and solar power taking the lead in the UK’s electricity generation over the weekend.

This weekend, the UK experienced several weather warnings.

The Met Office issued a yellow wind warning covering extensive areas in the south of England and South Wales, while Scotland and Northern Ireland faced a yellow thunderstorm warning.

According to the UK’s electricity system operator, on Saturday, wind power accounted for an estimated 54.9% of the total electricity generated in Britain.

This figure was followed by nuclear power at 16.8% and gas at 12.6% – solar power made a notable contribution as well, producing 7.2% of the electricity.

On Sunday at 10:55 am, renewables soared to 72.3% of the electricity generated – solar power provided a significant contribution, outperforming gas generation.

Furthermore, solar production was only slightly below that of all nuclear power plants in the UK combined.

In addition, wind surpassed gas by more than four times in output.

