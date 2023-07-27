Ofgem’s customer service shake-up: Who pays?

In a bid to assist struggling customers, Ofgem has put forth new proposals that could reshape customer service within the energy sector.

The statutory consultation, launched yesterday, focuses on introducing protective measures into electricity and gas supply licenses, aiming to ensure vulnerable customers receive the support they need.

Under the proposed regulations, energy suppliers may be compelled to offer free enquiry services to customers facing vulnerabilities that might be negatively impacted by non-free services.

Another key aspect of the proposals is the extension of customer service hours to better accommodate customers’ schedules – this could mean keeping helplines open during evenings and weekends throughout the winter months.

Additionally, Ofgem insists on a 24/7 customer service provision for those experiencing power or gas outages due to supplier issues.

While these ideas have been welcomed by many, concerns have been raised regarding the financial burden of implementing these improvements.

In a qualitative research study conducted by Ofgem, consumers expressed their reluctance to pay extra for enhanced customer service.

Participants in the research highlighted that even though the inclusion of free contact options seems appealing, it might not truly be “free” if customers end up covering the costs through increased monthly or quarterly bills.