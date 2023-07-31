‘UK set to miss EV charging targets by a decade’

The government is facing challenges in reaching its electric vehicle (EV) charging goals, with the latest figures indicating a significant delay of a decade.

Figures from the Department for Transport reveal that almost 3,870 chargers were installed in three months to July, making it unlikely to achieve the target of 300,000 charge points by 2030.

To stay on track, a 154% increase in installation rate, with 9,845 chargers added each quarter, is essential, analysts have stressed.

As of July 2023, there were 44,020 public EV charging devices in the UK, with London and Scotland having the most availability, while Northern Ireland had the least.