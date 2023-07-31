Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Top Stories

‘UK set to miss EV charging targets by a decade’

Data shows that the government’s plan of 300,000 public charge points nationwide by 2030 is behind schedule, with nearly 3,870 chargers installed in the last quarter

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 31 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The government is facing challenges in reaching its electric vehicle (EV) charging goals, with the latest figures indicating a significant delay of a decade.

Figures from the Department for Transport reveal that almost 3,870 chargers were installed in three months to July, making it unlikely to achieve the target of 300,000 charge points by 2030.

To stay on track, a 154% increase in installation rate, with 9,845 chargers added each quarter, is essential, analysts have stressed.

As of July 2023, there were 44,020 public EV charging devices in the UK, with London and Scotland having the most availability, while Northern Ireland had the least.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast