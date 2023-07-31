Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK households predicted to cut energy usage by 10%

The boss of PayPoint has predicted that homes will reduce energy usage by 10% in winter as bill support ends

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Monday 31 July 2023
Image: Shutterstock

As winter approaches, households in the UK are anticipated to use around 10% less energy than usual.

That’s the suggestion from PayPoint Chief Executive Officer Nick Wiles who explains that this decrease comes as customer support programmes reach their end.

Mr Wiles told the Standard since the end of the energy bill support in June, consumers have demonstrated efficient budgeting of their energy consumption.

Currently, energy usage has decreased by around 15-20% – this decline is expected to continue, with energy consumption likely to be down by approximately 10%.

According to PayPoint’s data, during the previous winter season, £246 million worth of Energy Bills Support Scheme Vouchers were redeemed.

However, approximately 18% of customers did not use their vouchers, even though suppliers made multiple attempts to remind them of the available support.

Big Zero Report is out now, after 1500 visit the show! Download the Big Zero Report now for more net zero commentary after the success of the event.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast