UK households predicted to cut energy usage by 10%

As winter approaches, households in the UK are anticipated to use around 10% less energy than usual.

That’s the suggestion from PayPoint Chief Executive Officer Nick Wiles who explains that this decrease comes as customer support programmes reach their end.

Mr Wiles told the Standard since the end of the energy bill support in June, consumers have demonstrated efficient budgeting of their energy consumption.

Currently, energy usage has decreased by around 15-20% – this decline is expected to continue, with energy consumption likely to be down by approximately 10%.

According to PayPoint’s data, during the previous winter season, £246 million worth of Energy Bills Support Scheme Vouchers were redeemed.

However, approximately 18% of customers did not use their vouchers, even though suppliers made multiple attempts to remind them of the available support.