Boiler ban sparks electricity shortage concerns for new homes

The government‘s proposal to ban gas boilers in new homes from 2025 as part of its net zero plans has sparked concerns in the industry about potential grid capacity problems.

The ban is intended to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and accelerate the transition to cleaner energy sources.

However, housebuilders have warned that without additional investment in the electricity grid, the development of new homes could be stalled.

Steve Turner, Executive Director of the Home Builders Federation told Energy Live News: “The requirement to move to electric heating and install car chargers will increase demand from new build homes.

“We need to ensure that the capacity is available in local networks such that we can meet the requirements and maintain housing supply.”

The industry has written to the Prime Minister, calling for more clarity on the impending deadline, which is still in the consultation process.

Housebuilders fear that the move to electric heating and the installation of electric vehicle chargers will increase demand from new build homes, leading to potential shortages in grid capacity.

A government spokesperson responded to the concerns, stating: “We’re investing billions to improve energy efficiency across the country and the Future Homes Standard will lower emissions in new builds, deliver homes fit for the future and help reduce energy bills for people across the country.

“We’re also working closely with Ofgem and electricity network companies to ensure that networks can accommodate new connections, including housing developments, in a timely manner.”

The proposed gas boiler ban is part of the government’s ambitious plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.