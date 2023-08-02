Officials clock 9,500 hours on £17bn UK-Morocco giant cable

In an effort to propel an ambitious Morocco-UK power link forward, UK officials have spent a substantial 9,500 hours during the first half of this year.

The project, led by Xlinks, aims to supply 8% (3.6GW) of the UK’s electricity needs through a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea cable connected to onshore renewable sources in Morocco.

Upon completion, this venture is predicted to provide clean power to seven million homes.

Simon Morrish, Chief Executive Officer of Xlinks, expressed gratitude for the UK Government’s crucial support.

Mr Morrish said: “The support of the UK Government is crucial in realising our ambition to supply British households with secure, affordable, and green energy in the face of the growing climate crisis.

“The dedicated team at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have been working hard to progress the granting of a Contract for Difference for Xlinks and have invested more than 9,500 hours in the first six months of this year assessing and advancing the project through a business case process that is ongoing.

“We are very grateful for the time and dedication the UK Government is committing to this project which provides a key solution in accelerating the country’s transition to clean sources of power.”

The North Ayrshire Council Planning Committee has recently granted full planning permission for the UK’s first High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) subsea cable factory, marking a significant milestone in the Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project.