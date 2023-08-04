Efficiency & Environment

Ofgem approves green hydrogen project to repurpose gas pipelines

SGN has received regulatory approval to advance its project, to convert decommissioned gas pipelines into hydrogen conduits

Friday 4 August 2023
Image: SGN

Gas distribution company SGN has received the green light from Ofgem to proceed to the next phase of its innovative hydrogen project.

The initiative involves repurposing a decommissioned gas pipeline into a conduit for hydrogen gas.

The successful testing of a 30-kilometre pipeline between Grangemouth and Granton in Scotland has marked a significant milestone in this project.

The repurposing of existing gas infrastructure to accommodate hydrogen is considered a vital step towards decarbonisation across various sectors including industry, transportation, and heating.

The £30 million LTS Futures project by SGN aims to verify the compatibility of the local transmission system (LTS) with hydrogen gas.

Rebecca Pickett, Ofgem Head of Future Gas Policy, Networks, said: “We welcome SGN’s progress with LTS Futures and recognise the potential importance of exploring innovative solutions to decarbonise our energy sector.”

Gemma Simpson, SGN Director of LTS Futures, said: “Offsite trials will allow us to test procedures for making new connections to the pipeline. This includes the first-ever live welding procedure on a hydrogen pipeline.

“If we’re successful we’ll be able to proceed to a live trial in 2024 which will deliver a blueprint for repurposing Great Britain’s LTS network, driving decarbonisation and supporting our net zero goals.”

