UK heat pump scheme raises installer shortage concerns

New data released on the government‘s Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) has raised concerns as the programme faces a significant gap between application numbers and voucher issuance.

The BUS was introduced to encourage the adoption of heat pumps and facilitate a transition to more energy-efficient heating solutions.

The scheme offers financial incentives in the form of vouchers to eligible households, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and promote sustainable heating alternatives.

According to the latest figures covering the period from May 2022 to July 2023, a total of approximately 21,438 applications for BUS vouchers were received.

However, the number of vouchers actually issued stands at only 16,156.

Industry experts have pointed out that this imbalance raises questions about the scheme’s efficiency and effectiveness.

The Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA) has emphasised the importance of having an adequate number of skilled installers to carry out the necessary retrofitting.

Mike Foster, Chief Executive Officer of EUA, commented on the latest Ofgem report on the BUS scheme, stating, “The data seems to back up our fears. There are simply not enough trained installers to fit heat pumps.”

Mr Foster further proposed an alternative approach for addressing the issue, suggesting that the government should consider encouraging boiler manufacturers to invest in installer training rather than imposing fines.