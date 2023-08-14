Project bags licence to store CO2 in vast gas reservoirs

Hydrocarbon producer Perenco UK and Carbon Catalyst Ltd (CCL) have secured a licence for their Poseidon carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The project aims to contribute to emissions reduction efforts in East and Southeast England.

The project will target the Leman gas fields, utilising depleted gas reservoirs and saline aquifers for permanent carbon dioxide storage.

With a projected launch by 2029, the initiative will commence with an annual injection of approximately 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, gradually increasing to around 40 million tonnes by 2040.